Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 7th (APA, APP, AR, AVT, BCEI, BDRBF, CDEV, CLR, CNX, COP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 7th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Truist from $21.00 to $25.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get APA Co alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

had its price target raised by Truist from $18.00 to $23.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price raised by Truist from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price boosted by Truist from $6.00 to $7.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Truist from $48.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Truist from $84.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $37.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target boosted by Truist from $7.00 to $12.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Truist from $145.00 to $150.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Truist from $79.00 to $100.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Truist from $29.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Truist from $130.00 to $148.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target raised by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $267.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by Truist from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Truist from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $33.00 to $38.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price increased by Truist from $158.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Truist from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Truist from $181.00 to $214.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) had its target price raised by Truist from $3.00 to $4.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target increased by Truist from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $15.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price raised by Truist from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by Truist from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Truist from $64.00 to $66.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.