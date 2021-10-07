Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 7th (BPOSY, ESYJY, FDX, HMC, ISRG, PNW, SLGL, SMLR, SMMF, SNCY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 7th:

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €8.70 ($10.24) price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY). They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 target price on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $237.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FedEx performed dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2022 on the bottom-line front. Results were hurt by supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes, the company lowered its earnings per share view for fiscal 2022, mainly due to due to labor scarcity. Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority." However, the top-line performance was encouraging, primarily owing to higher volumes following the rise in demand for freight services. The company's liquidity position continues to be impressive. Efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current unpredictable scenario are highly commendable as well. In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share. “

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. Strategic collaborations with General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to boost Honda’s prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Nonetheless, the massive electrification push is likely to scale up the firm’s R&D expenses and capex, thereby limiting margins. As it is, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit, which is hindering its business operations and forcing it slash production targets. Amid the chip crunch, commodity costs are also rising, which will again clip gross margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $352.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past year. Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a sell rating. Guggenheim currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €21.00 ($24.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €45.00 ($52.94).

