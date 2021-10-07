Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 7th (GPOR, IMB, PAC, PGNY, PLUS, PMT, PNNT, POFCY, PPRUY, WTB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 7th:

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

Get Great Portland Estates Plc alerts:

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.