Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 7th (NEX, NH, NHYDY, NLTX, NTDTY, NTUS, NUAN, NWPX, NXRT, OROVY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 7th:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

