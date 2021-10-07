Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2021 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. These buyouts are providing Thor with attractive long-term growth opportunities and fueling the backlog. Its consolidated backlog of $16.86 billion (as of Jul 31, 2021) offers growth visibility through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. The firm’s commitment to deleverage, enhance liquidity profile, increase investors’ value sparks optimism. The RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 577,200 units, up 34% year over year, which bodes well for Thor. Thus, the stock commands a bullish stance..”

9/29/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

8/10/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

THO stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41.

Get Thor Industries Inc alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.