Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upstart (UPST)

10/2/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

10/1/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

9/20/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

9/8/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/13/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

8/11/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

Upstart stock opened at $307.70 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $346.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $442,374,757. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Upstart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Upstart by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

