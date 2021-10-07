Investors Buy Large Volume of Accolade Call Options (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 657% compared to the typical daily volume of 281 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 523,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

