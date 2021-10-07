Investors Purchase High Volume of Pinnacle West Capital Put Options (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,462 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,540% compared to the average daily volume of 272 put options.

PNW stock traded down $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,902. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 539,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

