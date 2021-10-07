Investors Purchase High Volume of Post Put Options (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,042 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,573% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 604,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,711. Post has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

