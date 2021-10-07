INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Purchases $99,997.24 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -1.04. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

