INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

INVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 28,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.04. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. Equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.