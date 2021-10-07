iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Scott Cunningham Acquires 7,000 Shares

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £182.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. iomart Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.95 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 353 ($4.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

