ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 54% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $612,223.97 and $66.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00111452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.53 or 0.00447750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,661,034 coins and its circulating supply is 13,761,034 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

