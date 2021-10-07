ION Price Up 663.4% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 226.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 663.4% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $78.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00115700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.12 or 0.00488762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00037547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,661,326 coins and its circulating supply is 13,761,326 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.