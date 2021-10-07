IoTeX Reaches Market Cap of $662.65 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $662.65 million and approximately $131.30 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00285623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00233433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00103974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

