IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

