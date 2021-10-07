IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of IPG Photonics worth $101,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.81. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,667. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

