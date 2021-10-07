iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 179,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,115. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. iPower has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.58.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

