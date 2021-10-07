Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.