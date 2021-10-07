IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.92

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.92 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). IQE shares last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,387,366 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.82 million and a PE ratio of -451.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.92.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

