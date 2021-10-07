IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

