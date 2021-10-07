iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.77. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 91,951 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,786,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

