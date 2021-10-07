IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of IRadimed worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,096. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

