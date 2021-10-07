Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.