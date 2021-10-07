IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 143,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.