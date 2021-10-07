iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.12 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

