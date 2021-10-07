iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

