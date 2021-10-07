iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.72 and last traded at $144.39. Approximately 18,692,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,094,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.