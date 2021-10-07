iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

