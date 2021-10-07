iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,729,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,071,539 shares.The stock last traded at $39.69 and had previously closed at $38.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,161,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

