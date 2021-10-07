iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Investure LLC

Investure LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,661,913 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

