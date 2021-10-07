iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3,704.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,661,913 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

