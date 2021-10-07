iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 19,661,913 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

