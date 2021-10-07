iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. 2,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,844. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000.

