iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.