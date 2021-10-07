iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 213,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,570 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

