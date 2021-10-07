iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 24.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $68,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 213,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,570 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

