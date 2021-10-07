iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 576.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.80% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.