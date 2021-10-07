iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $135.14.

