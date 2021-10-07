iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.32 and last traded at $62.18. 106,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 191,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75.

