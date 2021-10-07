iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6,614.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 2.71% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $91,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,666. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

