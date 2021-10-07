iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 8,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

