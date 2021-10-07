iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,349,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

