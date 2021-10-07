iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,622 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.