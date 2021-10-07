iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.59 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 1,202,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,792,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.