iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 3,077,020 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

