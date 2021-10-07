iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 11,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

