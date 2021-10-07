iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

EWU opened at $32.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

