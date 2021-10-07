iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,211 shares.The stock last traded at $411.99 and had previously closed at $406.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

