iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $189,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.70. 1,290,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,461,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.